Take One Hour In The New Year To Meet Your 2021 Banking Resolutions

As we move into 2021—with varying levels of optimism for what this new year may hold—many of us are hoping to make major improvements with our finances over the next 12 months.

Putting an unexpected and challenging 2020 to bed can also mean finally saying goodbye to some of the bad banking habits that can cause so much money stress.

The good news is that you can keep your most important banking resolutions for 2021 without having to make significant changes to your routine. In fact, by taking one hour to perform four simple banking tasks in the new year, you can set yourself up for improved money habits throughout 2021.

Here are four quick actions you can take—starting as early as New Year’s Day—to enjoy better banking throughout the year:

Spend 15 Minutes to Save More Money

The economic turbulence of 2020 has made the need for an emergency fund abundantly clear. And although a well-stocked emergency fund may not have been enough to avoid financial problems in the middle of a global pandemic, having one definitely provides some much-appreciated cushioning.

Figuring out how to save more money in 2021 can feel overwhelming, especially if you are living paycheck to paycheck, have already emptied your emergency fund or had to live on less in 2020. You may feel discouraged if you wait to set aside what you can at the end of each month. By that point, you are likely to have little left for savings, and so month after month goes by with little or nothing being added to your savings account.

Instead of relying on willpower to add to your savings, you can set up an automatic transfer on January 1 to help your savings grow throughout the year without thinking about it. From your bank’s online portal, set up an automatic recurring transfer from checking to savings to occur each payday. Choose a savings amount that you are unlikely to miss, even if it is as low as $20 per paycheck. This will help ensure that your savings account will grow without stress on your part.

While you are logged in, you can also set it up so that your savings amount will automatically increase, for example, in three months, in six months and again in nine months. That way, you don’t have to think about increasing your savings rate again until next New Year’s.

Depending on where you bank, you can access special tools to help you automate your savings. For example, Chime’s Save When You Spend rounds up purchases to the nearest dollar and deposits the difference to your savings account, while Ally lets you set up individual buckets for specific savings goals, such as saving for a wedding or a down payment on a home.

Spend 15 Minutes to Stop Overdrafts

Overdrawing your bank account is an easy but expensive mistake to make. If you spend more than you have in your account, your bank may allow the transactions to go through but charge you a non-sufficient funds (NSF) or overdraft fee.

According to Forbes Advisor’s annual checking account fees survey, the average overdraft fee across all accounts the survey measured was $24.38, even if the amount by which you overdraft your account is much lower. Many banks will also allow up to three or four NSF fees to be levied per day, which can put a major dent in your finances.

Insufficient income is a major factor in overdrafts, with 84% of overdraft and NSF fees paid by just 9% of banking customers, most of them lower income. However, lack of attention can also factor into overdrafts, and paying close attention to your account balance is even more difficult if you are struggling with an insufficient income.

Signing up for low balance alerts first thing this year can help ensure you don’t pay through the nose for the privilege of overdrawing your account. Low balance alerts occur in real time, so you will receive an email, text message or push notification (which appears on your phone’s lock screen) the moment your account balance dips below a level you set. With this kind of alert set up for the year, you will know when your account balance is low enough that an overdraft is possible. When you receive an alert, you can either make a deposit or stop spending to avoid overdrawing the account.

Most bank websites offer this service under either Profile or Settings, under the heading “manage alerts” or “go to alerts.” You may have several options to choose from, including the triggering balance that will prompt the alert and the form of the alert: email, text or push notification (although not all banks and credit unions offer this option). If you choose to receive text messages, you must opt in to receiving such alerts and will have to activate the service by entering a code that your bank will send to you via text message.

Spend 15 Minutes to Avoid ATM Fees

In 2020, banks charged $1.15 per transaction, on average, for you to access your money from an out-of-network ATM, according to Forbes Advisor’s annual checking account fees survey. As frustrating as it may be to pay money to access your own money, paying ATM fees can be a tough habit to break. When you need cash and the only ATM option is the high-fee, out-of-network cash machine at the gas station, it can feel as if you have no choice.

You can reduce or eliminate these fees in 2021 with a quick action at the beginning of the year. Download your bank’s mobile app on January 1, and you can use the app’s ATM and bank locator anytime you need cash. Instead of having to rely on your knowledge of in-network ATMs, your smartphone can tell you where to get your cash without having to pay for it.

After you’ve located the ATMs you’ll need, spend a few more minutes to get to know your bank or credit union’s mobile app. You may find additional functionality there that can make your banking more efficient throughout the year.

Spend 15 Minutes to Track Your Spending

Keeping track of your expenditures is the cornerstone of successful budgeting, but it tends to be the sort of important-but-not-urgent task that people rarely get around to doing. It doesn’t help that the common concept for budget tracking is entering numbers into a spreadsheet—or worse, carrying a pen and notebook everywhere you go.

If your bank is one of the many that now offer budgeting and tracking tools for either your computer or mobile device, you can easily fold your tracking resolution into your regular banking habits without breaking a sweat.

While such digital tools vary from bank to bank, taking some time at the beginning of the year to download your bank’s app or explore the budgeting tools on their website can set you up for successful tracking all year long. Using the tools already built into your banking site and app reduces the number of steps you need to take to track your spending, making it more likely you’ll stick to your resolution.

Even if your bank does not offer built-in budgeting and tracking tools, there are numerous online and app-based tools that can help you make tracking a regular habit. Taking a little time today to find and explore the right tool for your tracking needs will be time well spent.

Don’t forget to check if your bank or app-based tracking tool also provides an alert option. Many such alerts will provide you with a detailed breakdown of your spending, which can help you make sound budgeting decisions.

One Hour for a Brighter 2021

Most New Year’s resolutions are about changing habits, which we all know can be an uphill battle. Repeated behavior is notoriously difficult to change, which is why 80% of resolutions fail before Valentine’s Day.

If you find that creating new habits is too challenging, then look for a bank or credit union that better fits your needs and existing behaviors. If you tend to overdraft your account, find a bank that doesn’t charge overdraft fees. If you have trouble saving regularly, consider taking advantage of the available automated savings tools.

The benefit of making resolutions for better banking behavior is that you can make these changes stick with just a little front-loaded work. While you’re still feeling the New Year’s motivation, you can set up your automatic savings transfers, low balance alerts, bank ATM locator and tracking tools, and then reap the benefits of that quick hour of work all year long.

