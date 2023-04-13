Take It Easy, Man: The Philosophies Behind Bitcoin And ‘The Big Lebowski’

Dudeism, a philosophy inspired by “The Big Lebowski,” shares some core tenants that should intrigue Bitcoiners.

This is an opinion editorial by Hongumart, a frontline healthcare worker.

Inspired by The Dude, the main character of the 1998 movie “The Big Lebowski” by the Coen Brothers, Dudeism is a way of life, philosophy and religion. The main goal of Dudeism is to apply a modern version of Taoism, an ancient Chinese teaching attributed to Laozi (rising to prominence in the 6th century), combined with ideas from the Greek thinker Epicurus (who lived form 341 to 270 BC), in a manner that reflects the personality of Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski from the film.

Dudeism emphasized the practices of relaxing, keeping calm and taking it easy when faced with life's challenges, guided by a belief that this is the best way to live in harmony with ourselves and others.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates on a peer-to-peer network without relying on any intermediary or authority. It was created by an unknown person or group that used the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. The main idea behind Bitcoin is to enable online payments that are direct, secure and independent of any financial institution. Bitcoin is the most popular and widely-used cryptocurrency in the world. It has inspired many other cryptocurrencies that offer different features or use cases. Bitcoin's value and adoption have fluctuated over time, depending on various factors such as regulation, innovation, competition and market sentiment.

Bitcoin and Dudeism are two seemingly unrelated phenomena, but they share some surprising similarities:

Both are decentralized and operate peer to peer: Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that operates without a central authority or intermediary, relying on a network of nodes to validate transactions and maintain consensus. Dudeism is a religion that rejects dogma and hierarchy, encouraging its followers to find their own paths and to live in harmony with themselves and others.

Both are inspired by cult movies: Bitcoin was created by an anonymous person or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, which, by my estimation, could be a reference to the character Toshiro Mifune in the film “Yojimbo.” As noted above, Dudeism is based on the philosophy of the protagonist of “The Big Lebowski,” who embodies the principles of Taoism and Zen Buddhism.

Both are adaptable and resilient: Bitcoin is designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing for innovation and improvement through forks and upgrades. Dudeism is open to interpretation and integration, allowing for diversity and creativity among its adherents.

Both are countercultural and revolutionary: Bitcoin challenges the status quo of the traditional financial system, offering an alternative that is more transparent, democratic and inclusive. Dudeism challenges the norms of the modern society, offering a lifestyle that is more relaxed, authentic and peaceful.

Dudeism and Bitcoin also share some similarities in their underlying principles and values. Both are inspired by ancient philosophies that emphasize simplicity, harmony and freedom. Both are also based on decentralized systems that do not rely on any external authority or intermediary. Both aim to provide alternatives to the conventional ways of living and transacting that are often seen as stressful, complicated and oppressive. Both also have a loyal and passionate community of followers who identify with their respective ethos and cultures.

These are just some of the similarities between Bitcoin and Dudeism. Perhaps they are not so different after all. Maybe they are both ways of abiding by the same universal truth: that nothing is fixed (except the bitcoin supply), everything flows and we should just take it easy, man.

