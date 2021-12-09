Take Care Before Jumping Onto Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Even Though It's 28% Cheaper

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares are down a considerable 28% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. Longer-term shareholders would now have taken a real hit with the stock declining 2.8% in the last year.

After such a large drop in price, Bonso Electronics International may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.7x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 38x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Bonso Electronics International as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:BNSO Price Based on Past Earnings December 9th 2021

How Is Bonso Electronics International's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Bonso Electronics International would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 324%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 44,692% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 11% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Bonso Electronics International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Bonso Electronics International's recently weak share price has pulled its P/E below most other companies. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Bonso Electronics International revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with Bonso Electronics International (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

You might be able to find a better investment than Bonso Electronics International. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

