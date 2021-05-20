Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.'s (NYSE:HLF) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.1x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Herbalife Nutrition as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:HLF Price Based on Past Earnings May 20th 2021

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Herbalife Nutrition's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 102%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 178% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 24% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 17%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Herbalife Nutrition is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Herbalife Nutrition currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Herbalife Nutrition you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

