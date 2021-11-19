Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

There wouldn't be many who think Computer Task Group, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CTG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 18x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Computer Task Group's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Growth For Computer Task Group?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Computer Task Group would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 8.3% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 216% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 17% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Computer Task Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Computer Task Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Computer Task Group with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

