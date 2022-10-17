Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

There wouldn't be many who think Accel Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:ACEL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.6x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 14x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Accel Entertainment has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour. Keen to find out how analysts think Accel Entertainment's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Growth For Accel Entertainment?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Accel Entertainment's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 343% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 216% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.5% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Accel Entertainment is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Accel Entertainment's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Accel Entertainment currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Accel Entertainment that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

