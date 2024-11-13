Take and Give. Needs Sees Sales Rise Amid Profit Shortfall

Take and Give. Needs Co., Ltd. (JP:4331) has released an update.

Take and Give. Needs Co., Ltd. reported a 3.4% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, driven by successful sales promotions in its wedding business and strong performance in its hotel segment. However, despite the increased sales, profits fell short due to higher advertising and maintenance expenses aimed at boosting future bookings amid a challenging wedding market. The company remains optimistic, maintaining its full-year forecasts as it anticipates balancing these increased expenses.

