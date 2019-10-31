TAKE A LOOK-Tear gas used on Hong Kong Halloween party protests

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up masked anti-government protesters mingling with Halloween revellers in fancy dress near the upmarket club district of Lan Kwai Fong on Thursday, after a standoff lasting hours.

