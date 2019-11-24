TAKE A LOOK-Hong Kong democrats score massive victory in local elections

Adds new stories

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong scored a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers to vote on Sunday following six months of often violent protests.

Here are some recent stories:

> Democrats romp to local election landslide > Record vote turnout amid calls for democracy > Trump to take 'good look' at HK rights bill > Hong Kong holds its breath ahead of elections > Tear gas above ground, snakes below > Ex-UK consulate employee 'tortured in China' > Beijing hints at looming pressure on HK courts > Hong Kong on "brink of total breakdown" - police > Violence prompts reminder that China troops near > China backs bolder action to counter unrest > Mall protest ends with bloody knife attack > SPECIAL REPORT: Protests hit HK working class > Mainlanders worry as anti-China sentiment swells > Extradition bill officially killed > Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters > Hong Kong Legislative Council in chaos > Lam says has not discussed resigning with Beijing > HK leader Lam says she'd quit if she could > EXCLUSIVE-Lam "has to serve two masters" > HK status as part of China not up for discussion

ECONOMY

> Hong Kong confirms economy fell into recession > Hong Kong people look for new homes abroad > How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China? > Can political unrest break HK currency peg? > Protest fears stalk Hong Kong businesses > HK faces economic recession, existential crisis > A protest boom for some businesses starts waning > HK protests taking toll on shops, economy > Shops, workers in rare strike to "defend freedom"

FEATURES

> Hospitals find themselves on protest frontlines > In Hong Kong, worst may be yet to come > 'Fire magicians' and medieval weaponry > Inside Hong Kong protesters' 'weapons factories' > Hong Kong protesters take up self-defence classes > What's next for Hong Kong's protest movement? > 'Umbrella' protests sowed seed for future-activist > Neighbourhoods echo with night cries for freedom > Borrowed time: Fears of 2047 hang over protests > Making the case for violence in Hong Kong protests > Cathay Pacific crew describe climate of fear > Inside the protesters' anarchic campaign vs China > Hong Kong tycoons start moving assets offshore

(Compiled by Hong Kong bureau; Editing by Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.