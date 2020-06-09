Take a Bite of the Red-Hot Apple Stock With These Tech ETFs

Apple AAPL has been the hottest stock of the latest bull market. This is especially true as the stock hit new record highs in the last couple of trading sessions, with valuation approaching $1.5 billion. Apple gained 16.8% over the past three months and is easily crushing the industry’s growth of 15.3%. This signals that the worst is over and the technology giant has ability to withstand the COVID-19 crisis (read: Is it Wise to Invest in Apple ETFs Post Q2 Earnings Results?).



Though the smartphone market has saturated in recent years, Apple services revenues, which include revenues from iTunes, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Pay and Apple Care, have been roaring higher. Notably, service revenues jumped 17% year over year to a record $13.3 billion for the recently reported fiscal second quarter. Not only the main services Apple TV+ and Apple Music, News+ and Apple Arcade — its gaming service — are also contributing to the growth.



The gadget maker is gearing up to offer customers a bundled package of services that may include Apple TV+ and Apple Music, providing them with access at a lower cost. One analyst Wedbush believes that the subscription-based unit is expected to hit $60 billion in annual revenues in 2021 and be worth between $500 and $600 billion. The analyst expects iPhone 12 to be the next big growth story for Apple even if its release is delayed to November or December.



Additionally, Apple TV+ is also the biggest growth catalyst as it will reach 100 million subscribers by 2025, according to an analyst at J.P. Morgan. Various media reports put Apple TV+ viewers somewhere between 10 million and 33 million (read: Top ETFs & Stocks From Top-Ranked Sectors).



Per one of Wall Street's biggest bullish analysts on Apple, the tech giant is on track to reach a $2 trillion market cap by the end of next year on the back of its growing services and wearables business. The analyst expects wearables business to grow to $60 billion owing to the expansion of AirPods and Apple Watch, while the service business to hit $100 billion in the next four years. A surge in demand combined with new products and software releases could drive Apple's share price significantly higher.



Solid Fundamentals



Apple has seen rising earnings estimate revisions from $15.18 to $15.23 per share for the fiscal year (ending Sep 2021) over the past 30 days. This represents substantial year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Revenues are expected to grow 14.42%. The stock is cheap, trading at a P/E ratio of 26.96 compared with the other FAANG names — Facebook’s FB 31.76 times, Alphabet’s GOOGL 34.72 times, Amazon’s AMZN 125.55 times and Netflix’s NFLX 65.33 times.



Further, Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. It boasts a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 17%), suggesting strong upside for the stock over the coming days (see: all the Technology ETFs here).







ETFs to Buy



Given the bullish fundamentals, investors seeking to tap this tech titan could consider the following ETFs. While there are several ETFs in the space with Apple in their top 10 holdings, we have highlighted the ones that have Apple as the top or the second firm with a double-digit allocation:



Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF XLK – The fund has AUM of $30.6 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1. Apple makes up for 20.1% of the assets (read: Play Sector ETFs With Strong Beat Ratios).



MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC – This fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 and AUM of $3.9 billion. Apple has 18.2% allocation.



Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT – It has AUM of $31.3 billion and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1. Here, AAPL takes 18.6% share.



iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF IYW – The fund has amassed $5.3 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1. Apple accounts for 17.8% of the assets.



iShares Global Tech ETF IXN - The product has accumulated $3.7billion in its asset base. Apple accounts for 16.2% allocation.



