Takasho (TYO:7590) Price Target Decreased by 11.90% to 754.80

The average one-year price target for Takasho (TYO:7590) has been revised to 754.80 / share. This is an decrease of 11.90% from the prior estimate of 856.80 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 747.40 to a high of 777.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.94% from the latest reported closing price of 609.00 / share.

Takasho Maintains 2.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takasho. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7590 is 0.00%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.52% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 18K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 72.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7590 by 209.94% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 68.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7590 by 141.74% over the last quarter.

