Takasho Co., Ltd. Reports Drop in Forex Gains

Takasho Co., Ltd. (JP:7590) has released an update.

Takasho Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in non-operating income for the third quarter of the fiscal year due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of only 25,652 thousand yen. This decrease was primarily from gains on foreign currency transactions. Investors should note the impact of these fluctuations on the company’s financial performance.

