Takashimaya H1 Profit Climbs, Despite Weak Net Sales; Revises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Takashimaya Co. Ltd. (TKM.F, 8233.T), a Japanese retailer, Tuesday reported higher profit for its first half compared to last year. Further, the company revised its outlook for fiscal year ending February 28, 2026.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the stock was gaining 5.43 percent at 9.70 Euros.

For the full year, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of 40 billion yen or 133.94 yen per share, up 1.2% from last year, but operating profit to be down 8.7 percent to 52.50 billion yen, and total operating revenue to be 1.02 trillion yen, down 1.7 percent from last year.

For the six-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent went up 11.2 percent to 21.22 billion yen from 19.08 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 59.15 yen, compared to 51.40 yen a year ago.

Operating profit dropped 17.8 percent from last year to 23.65 billion yen.

The company's total operating revenue dropped 3.9 percent to 487.19 billion yen from 506.71 billion yen a year ago. Operating revenues fell 3.3 percent to 235.36 billion yen from 243.43 billion yen in the previous year.

Net sales dropped to 191.99 billion yen from 200.63 billion yen for the comparable period.

