Takashimaya to Close Sakai Store Amid Losses

Takashimaya Company has announced the closure of its Sakai Store after 60 years of operation due to persistent financial losses and no expected return to profitability. The closure is set for January 2026, with the company directing customers to nearby Osaka and Senboku stores. The financial impact on the company’s overall results is expected to be minor.

