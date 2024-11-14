Takashima & Co. Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

Takashima & Co., Ltd. (JP:8007) has released an update.

Takashima & Co., Ltd. reported a 10.4% increase in net sales to 46,392 million yen for the six months ended September 30, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s earnings per share decreased to 28.14 yen from 39.85 yen in the previous year, following a 4-for-1 stock split.

