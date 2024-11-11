News & Insights

Stocks

Takashima & Co. Announces Dividend Payout

November 11, 2024 — 11:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Takashima & Co., Ltd. (JP:8007) has released an update.

Takashima & Co., Ltd. has announced a dividend payment of 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reflecting a robust financial position and a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. This decision follows a 4-for-1 stock split and aligns with the company’s policy to balance sustainable profit growth and shareholder interests.

For further insights into JP:8007 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.