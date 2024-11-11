Takashima & Co. Announces Dividend Payout

Takashima & Co., Ltd. (JP:8007) has released an update.

Takashima & Co., Ltd. has announced a dividend payment of 40 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reflecting a robust financial position and a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. This decision follows a 4-for-1 stock split and aligns with the company’s policy to balance sustainable profit growth and shareholder interests.

