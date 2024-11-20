News & Insights

Takasago Thermal Engineering Sees Profit Surge in 2024

November 20, 2024 — 08:23 pm EST

Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd. (JP:1969) has released an update.

Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in its profits for the first half of 2024, despite a slight decline in net sales. The company saw a 36% rise in profit attributable to owners and forecasts continued growth throughout the fiscal year. Investors might find the company’s robust earnings performance and optimistic outlook encouraging.

