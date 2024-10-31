Takasago Thermal Engineering Boosts Financial Forecasts

News & Insights

October 31, 2024

Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd. (JP:1969) has released an update.

Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd. has revised its financial results and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing improved profitability from large construction projects and increased demand in the semiconductor sector. The company anticipates higher net sales, operating profit, and earnings per share compared to previous estimates, and has adjusted its annual dividend forecast from 130 yen to 144 yen per share. These revisions reflect positive operating trends and robust market conditions, particularly in construction demand.

