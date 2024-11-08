Takasago International Boosts Financial and Dividend Forecasts

Takasago International Corporation (JP:4914) has released an update.

Takasago International Corporation has significantly revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with expected net sales and operating income seeing substantial increases due to improvements in product mix and sales growth in key regions. The company also announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecasts, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. These adjustments align with Takasago’s medium-term management plan aimed at sustainable growth and improved capital profitability.

