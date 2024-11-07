Takara Standard to Buy Back Shares on Tokyo Exchange

Takara Standard Co., Ltd (JP:7981) has released an update.
Takara Standard Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to repurchase 300,000 of its common stock shares through a specific trading system on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move, part of a broader strategy approved earlier in the year, aims to enhance shareholder value by potentially adjusting the company’s capital structure.
