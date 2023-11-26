Takara Leben Real Estate Investment (3492) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 100,980.00

The average one-year price target for Takara Leben Real Estate Investment (3492) has been revised to 100,980.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 95,574.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99,990.00 to a high of 103,950.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.48% from the latest reported closing price of 100,500.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takara Leben Real Estate Investment. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3492 is 0.04%, a decrease of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 41K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3492 by 4.17% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3492 by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3492 by 15.37% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3492 by 13.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3492 by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.