News & Insights

Stocks

Takara Bio Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 08, 2024 — 01:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Takara Bio Inc. (JP:4974) has released an update.

Takara Bio Inc. reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥19,758 million, despite a notable drop in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a high equity-to-asset ratio, and it forecasts significant profit growth for the full fiscal year. Investors can anticipate stable dividends, maintaining the payout from the previous year.

For further insights into JP:4974 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.