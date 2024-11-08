Takara Bio Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

Takara Bio Inc. (JP:4974) has released an update.

Takara Bio Inc. reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥19,758 million, despite a notable drop in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains strong with a high equity-to-asset ratio, and it forecasts significant profit growth for the full fiscal year. Investors can anticipate stable dividends, maintaining the payout from the previous year.

