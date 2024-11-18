Takamiya Reports Mixed Q2 Results with Dividend Boost

Takamiya Co., Ltd. (JP:2445) has released an update.

Takamiya Co., Ltd., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a slight increase in net sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, despite significant drops in operating and ordinary income compared to the previous year. The company plans a commemorative dividend for its 55th anniversary, enhancing its overall dividend forecast for the year.

