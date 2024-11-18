Takamiya Co., Ltd. Reports Lower Q2 Results Amid Delays

Takamiya Co., Ltd. (JP:2445) has released an update.

Takamiya Co., Ltd. reported lower-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of 2025 due to delayed projects and increased expenses. Despite strong domestic construction demand, labor shortages and economic concerns impacted sales and income. The company maintains its full-year earnings forecast unchanged despite these challenges.

