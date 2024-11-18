Takamiya Co., Ltd. Reports Lower Q2 Results Amid Delays

Takamiya Co., Ltd. (JP:2445) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Takamiya Co., Ltd. reported lower-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of 2025 due to delayed projects and increased expenses. Despite strong domestic construction demand, labor shortages and economic concerns impacted sales and income. The company maintains its full-year earnings forecast unchanged despite these challenges.
For further insights into JP:2445 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Super Micro Stock Soars 40% on Hiring New Auditor and Averting Delisting
- ‘Stay Away for Now,’ Says Top Investor About Palantir Stock
- ‘Too Late to Jump In,’ Says Ladenburg About SoundHound AI Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.