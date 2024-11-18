News & Insights

Takamiya Co., Ltd. Adopts Progressive Dividend Policy

November 18, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

Takamiya Co., Ltd. (JP:2445) has released an update.

Takamiya Co., Ltd. has announced a shift in its dividend policy to introduce progressive dividends, ensuring that shareholder payouts are either maintained or increased, starting from the fiscal year ending March 2025. This change reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns in line with its performance and profit levels.

