News & Insights

Stocks

Takamatsu Construction Revises 2025 Financial Forecasts

November 13, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd. (JP:1762) has released an update.

Takamatsu Construction Group has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, anticipating increased orders but lower operating and ordinary income due to rising construction costs and a dip in civil engineering orders. Despite a forecasted increase in orders by 10 billion yen, net earnings are expected to decrease by 1 billion yen due to these financial pressures.

For further insights into JP:1762 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.