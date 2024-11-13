Takamatsu Construction Revises 2025 Financial Forecasts

Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd. (JP:1762) has released an update.

Takamatsu Construction Group has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, anticipating increased orders but lower operating and ordinary income due to rising construction costs and a dip in civil engineering orders. Despite a forecasted increase in orders by 10 billion yen, net earnings are expected to decrease by 1 billion yen due to these financial pressures.

