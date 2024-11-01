News & Insights

Takakita Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Decline Amidst Stable Equity

November 01, 2024 — 01:52 am EDT

Takakita Co., Ltd. (JP:6325) has released an update.

Takakita Co., Ltd. reported a decline in their financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales decreasing by 15.6% and operating profit falling by 46.2% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a strong equity ratio of 81.0%, indicating solid financial stability. Investors will be watching closely as Takakita aims to navigate these challenges moving forward.

