Takaichi Aims to Stimulate Economy With Food Tax Cut: Japanese ETFs at Play

In a major policy shift, Japan’s prime minister Sanae Takaichi officially secured backing from her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) executives to cut the country’s consumption tax on food and beverages from 8% to 1% starting April 2027. Paired with 600 billion yen in targeted annual cash handouts for lower-income households, the two-year relief measure is designed to effectively reduce the tax burden to zero.

As this ambitious fiscal stimulus takes its course, the Japanese economy could be approaching an inflection point, bringing Japanese equities and the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in them into sharper focus.

Because this policy promises immediate relief for consumers facing sticky inflation while threatening to widen Japan’s fiscal gap and fuel debt concerns, investors may want to reposition their portfolios across Japanese ETFs.

But before making those allocation shifts, one must understand the rationale behind Takaichi's decision, the extent to which this fiscal stimulus might help or jeopardize the Japanese economy, and how various Japanese ETFs are positioned to perform in the coming days.

Rationale Behind Takaichi's Decision

Prime minister Takaichi’s latest push for a massive fiscal stimulus fulfills a central campaign promise from her election platform. Facing persistent, sticky inflation that eroded household purchasing power, her administration prioritized immediate consumer relief over traditional fiscal austerity.

The move is primarily designed to alleviate cost-of-living pressures on households and stimulate consumption, thereby boosting domestic demand.

Potential Impact of the Tax Cut

The tax cut plan, which will diminish Japan’s annual revenues by an estimated 10 trillion yen over its two year-run, has drawn widespread criticism from market experts as well as institutions like the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”), which has warned that an untargeted tax reduction may enhance the nation’s sovereign risk and strain public debt management.

Indeed, this fiscal expansion comes at a time when Japan is grappling with a huge debt load, with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio among major economies. According to the IMF April 2026 report, Japan's general government gross debt is projected at 204.4% of GDP for 2026.

The fact that Takaichi pledged to implement this tax cut without issuing deficit-covering bonds forces the government into a tight corner, leaving markets skeptical about where the funding offsets will originate without jeopardizing social security budgets or aggravating Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields.

Increased government spending amid rising bond yields could trigger currency volatility, putting downward pressure on the yen if international debt markets react poorly to Japan’s widening fiscal gap.

On the positive side, lower tax rates, coupled with targeted cash support, directly reduce grocery bills and increase disposable income for low- and middle-income households. This should act as a needed demand shock for domestic retail, consumer staples, and food services industries.

What Does This Mean for the Stock Market and ETFs?

For stock market investors, this policy pivot creates a starkly bifurcated environment:

Sectors like food and beverages, along with small-to-mid-cap domestic service companies, stand to benefit most from increased consumer spending.

However, the potential for rising Japanese government bond yields and a weaker yen could create headwinds for equities, particularly large-cap industrial exporters, which depend on currency movements.

The market's ultimate direction will hinge on how the government finances the shortfall without using deficit-financing bonds — a dynamic investors will watch closely ahead of and during implementation of the planned April 2027 rollout.

Japanese ETFs at Play

Investors seeking targeted exposure as this latest fiscal stimulus unfolds may consider keeping the following Japanese equity ETFs on their watchlists:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ

This fund, with net assets worth $22.38 billion, offers exposure to 168 companies in Japan. Mitsubishi Financial holds the first position in this fund, with 4.71% weightage.

EWJ has gained 17.2% year to date. The fund charges 49 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 3.30 million shares in the last trading session.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF BBJP

This fund, with net assets worth $18.48 billion, offers exposure to 179 Japanese companies. Mitsubishi Financial holds the first position in this fund, with 4.45% weightage.

BBJP has surged 15.8% year to date. The fund charges 19 bps as fees and traded at a good volume of 1.06 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF SCJ

This fund, with net assets worth $259.3 million, offers exposure to 787 small-cap Japanese equities. Kokusai Electric holds the first position in this fund, with 0.83% weightage.

SCJ has soared 16.7% year to date. The fund charges 50 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.02 million shares in the last trading session.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.