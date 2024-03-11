TAK or STVN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Drugs sector have probably already heard of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) and Stevanato Group (STVN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Stevanato Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TAK is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TAK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.78, while STVN has a forward P/E of 42.78. We also note that TAK has a PEG ratio of 3.46. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. STVN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.99.

Another notable valuation metric for TAK is its P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, STVN has a P/B of 7.08.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TAK's Value grade of A and STVN's Value grade of C.

TAK has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than STVN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TAK is the superior option right now.

