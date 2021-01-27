TAK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Symbol: TAK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.99, changing hands as low as $17.55 per share. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAK's low point in its 52 week range is $12.43 per share, with $20.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.61.

