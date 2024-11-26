Tak Lee Machinery Reports Unanimous AGM Success

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited (HK:2102) has released an update.

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on November 26, 2024. Key decisions included the approval of financial statements, dividend declaration, director re-elections, and granting mandates to directors regarding share management. The unanimous support underscores strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

