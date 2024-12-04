Tajiri Resources Closes $995,000 Private Placement

Tajiri Resources (TSE:TAJ) has released an update.

Tajiri Resources Corp. has successfully closed its non-brokered private placement, raising nearly $995,000 through the issuance of units priced at $0.05 each. The funds will support the exploration and development of Tajiri’s mineral properties, including the acquisition of the Yono Gold Property in Guyana.

