Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd - ADR (TYOYY) Price Target Increased by 12.24% to 112.07

The average one-year price target for Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:TYOYY) has been revised to 112.07 / share. This is an increase of 12.24% from the prior estimate of 99.85 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.54 to a high of 126.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.53% from the latest reported closing price of 102.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYOYY is 0.10%, an increase of 49.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.02% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 31.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYOYY by 49.16% over the last quarter.

