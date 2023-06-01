Taiyo Nippon Sanso (TYO:4091) Price Target Increased by 9.39% to 2,792.25

The average one-year price target for Taiyo Nippon Sanso (TYO:4091) has been revised to 2,792.25 / share. This is an increase of 9.39% from the prior estimate of 2,552.55 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.85% from the latest reported closing price of 2,904.00 / share.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Maintains 1.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiyo Nippon Sanso. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4091 is 0.08%, an increase of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.88% to 14,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,288K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 40.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 46.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,906K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,937K shares, representing a decrease of 788.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 67.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,103K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 17.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 904K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,754K shares, representing a decrease of 646.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 61.08% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 546K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,022K shares, representing a decrease of 636.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 60.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.