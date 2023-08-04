Taiyo Nippon Sanso (TYO:4091) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 3,184.95

The average one-year price target for Taiyo Nippon Sanso (TYO:4091) has been revised to 3,184.95 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 2,913.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,373.50 to a high of 4,515.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.43% from the latest reported closing price of 3,231.00 / share.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Maintains 1.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiyo Nippon Sanso. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4091 is 0.09%, an increase of 10.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 15,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,282K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,894K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,103K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,779K shares, representing a decrease of 786.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 65.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 904K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,793K shares, representing a decrease of 650.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 59.05% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 563K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4091 by 8.85% over the last quarter.

