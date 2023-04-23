Taiyo Holdings (TYO:4626) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 2,754.00

The average one-year price target for Taiyo Holdings (TYO:4626) has been revised to 2,754.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 2,907.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,424.00 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from the latest reported closing price of 2,463.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiyo Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4626 is 0.03%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 2,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4626 by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4626 by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 220K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4626 by 12.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 200K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 157K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4626 by 10.30% over the last quarter.

