Taiyo Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant boost in their financial performance for the first six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, with net sales increasing by 17.2% and profit attributable to owners of the parent surging by 47.8% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an unchanged annual cash dividend forecast, maintaining investor expectations.

