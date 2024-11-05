Taiyo Holdings Boosts Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:4626) has released an update.

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. has extended the term and increased financial contributions to its Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust, which aims to motivate employees by offering them shares in the company. This move is expected to enhance employee involvement and boost long-term corporate value and stock performance.

