Taiyo Holdings Boosts Earnings Forecast Amid Strong Demand

November 05, 2024 — 10:25 pm EST

Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:4626) has released an update.

Taiyo Holdings has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing stronger-than-expected demand in its Electronics business. The company’s net sales, operating income, and profit attributable to owners have all been adjusted upward, reflecting a positive outlook driven by its high-end rigid board materials. The forecasts for other segments, including Medical and Pharmaceuticals, remain unchanged.

