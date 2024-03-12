News & Insights

Taiwan's vice president-elect is on a low-profile visit to Washington, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

March 12, 2024 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar and Yimou Lee for Reuters ->

Adds comments, background

March 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's vice president-elect, Hsiao Bi-khim, is in Washington this week for a low-profile private visit, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Taiwan's presidential office said there was no information available at the moment on the matter.

Hsiao's ruling Democratic Progressive Party also said it has no information to provide on the report.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the island's strong rejections.

Hsiao, 52, has been Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States since 2020 until last year before she joined the presidential race. She is fluent English speaker with deep connections in Washington.

Diplomatic sources have told Reuters that Hsiao can act as a key go-between for Taipei and Washington, the island's most important arms seller and international backer despite the absence of formal ties.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Alex Richardson and Kim Coghill)

Reuters
