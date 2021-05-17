TSM

Taiwan's TSMC to work in separate teams to minimise COVID-19 risk

Contributor
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that from May 19 it will start to operate in separate teams to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections, after a spike in domestic cases in Taiwan.

TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N said on Monday that from May 19 it will start to operate in separate teams to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections, after a spike in domestic cases in Taiwan.

All non-essential vendors will be restricted from entering TSMC facilities and staff and vendors must avoid moving across its main production sites in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters