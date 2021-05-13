Taiwan's TSMC says 'no major impact so far' from island-wide power outage

TAIPEI, May 13 (Reuters) - The world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW, TSM.N said on Thursday it had seen "no major impact so far" from an island-wide power outage.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.