US Markets
TSM

Taiwan's TSMC says 'no major impact so far' from island-wide power outage

Contributor
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

The world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said on Thursday it had seen "no major impact so far" from an island-wide power outage.

TAIPEI, May 13 (Reuters) - The world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW, TSM.N said on Thursday it had seen "no major impact so far" from an island-wide power outage.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular