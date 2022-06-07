US Markets
Taiwan's TSMC says no concrete plans to build Europe factories for now

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) has no concrete plans for building factories in Europe at present, chairman Mark Liu said on Wednesday, adding customers in that region were fewer than in other parts of the world.

The company is continuing to asses expansion plans in various regions, with the primary factor being customer need, he told TSMC's annual shareholder meeting.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

