Taiwan's TSMC says it has responded to U.S. chip data request

Contributor
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday it has responded to Washington's data request related to the global chip shortage.

TSMC, a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, said in a statement that no customer-specific information was disclosed in response to the U.S. data request to help address the semiconductor shortage that has disrupted production for car makers and consumer electronics suppliers.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

