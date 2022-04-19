US Markets
Taiwan's TSMC raises $3.5 bln in bonds for new U.S. plant

Ben Blanchard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwanese chip firm TSMC has raised $3.5 billon in bonds for its new plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, according to a term sheet.

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip firm TSMC 2330.TW, TSM.N has raised $3.5 billon in bonds for its new plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, according to a term sheet.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier and the world's largest contract chip-maker, started construction last year at the Arizona site where it plans to spend $12 billion to build a computer chip factory.

