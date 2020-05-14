US Markets
Taiwan's TSMC announces plan to build $12 billion U.S. factory

Yimou Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, on Friday announced plans to build an approximately $12 billion advanced chip factory in Arizona.

The plant will create as many as 1,600 jobs and produce the most sophisticated 5 nanometer chips, TSMC said in a statement.

The Taiwan-based company said the construction is planned to start in 2021 with production targeted to begin in 2024.

