Taiwan's tech firm Yageo to buy rival Kemet in $1.8 billion deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's technology company Yageo Corp 2327.TW said on Monday it would acquire rival electronic component maker Kemet Corp KEM.N in a deal valued at $1.8 billion to expand its global footprint.

Yageo will offer $27.20 per Kemet share, representing an 18% premium to Monday's closing share price.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)

((Dominic.RoshanKL@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.