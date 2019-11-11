US Markets

Taiwan's tech firm Yageo to buy rival Kemet in $1.8 billion deal

Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Taiwan's technology company Yageo Corp said on Monday it would acquire rival electronic component maker Kemet Corp in a deal valued at $1.8 billion to expand its global footprint.

Yageo will offer $27.20 per Kemet share, representing an 18% premium to Monday's closing share price.

