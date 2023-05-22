News & Insights

Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn - traders

May 22, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, May 24, they said.

