Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn -traders

HAMBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, May 10, they said.

Price offers are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn of between 40,000 to 65,000 tonnes at a premium over the Chicago September 2023 corn contract CU3.

Shipment is sought between July 3 and July 22 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between July 18 and Aug. 6.

Due to concerns over poor quality, Argentine corn will only be accepted if it is at least 4 cents per bushel below the second cheapest offer from other origins, traders said.

