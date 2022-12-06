Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn -traders

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Wednesday, Dec. 7, they said.

Price offers are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn at a premium over the Chicago May 2023 corn contract CK3.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 13 and March 4 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between Feb. 28 and March 19.

Asian corn demand has been strong in the past week following price falls.

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell on Monday for the fifth consecutive session, pressured by lower wheat markets despite concerns of dry conditions in South America.

South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

